Shrinking season 3 spoilers: EP on Jimmy’s romantic journey

Before too long, we are finally going to have a chance to see Shrinking season 3 arrive on Apple TV — so what are the main stories going to be?

Well, first and foremost, it does feel like this is a time in which characters will be starting to make big moves in their lives. For Jimmy, that means dating again after the death of his wife. Meanwhile, for Paul it could mean just trying to learn how to live his life while dealing with Parkinson’s. Everyone has a story to follow, and we do anticipate some twists and turns along the way.

Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Bill Lawrence notes that for the show to really work long-term, there has to be a measure of progress between the end of one season and the start of the next one:

“We always joke on the set that if this show hit the fourth season and Jimmy was still like, ‘I’ve been thinking about [dating] and I’m still really sad about my wife,’ people would be like, ‘They gotta come up with something else’ … I hope we’ve earned people kind of rooting for these [characters] to move forward in their lives, whether that means Jimmy embracing the idea of having a love in his life again or his daughter feeling confident about going off to college. We like to do these themes you can almost attach to every character. Sean, Luke Tennie’s character… I don’t think it’d be a victory if that guy lived in the pool house behind his therapist’s house his whole life.”

Lawrence’s mention in here of a season 4 is a reminder that this is very much still possible. Even though Shrinking was originally pitched as a three-season arc, there has long been an openness to continuing it in the right circumstance.

