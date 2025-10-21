Shrinking season 3 premiere date confirmed at Apple TV

If you have been wanting to see some more news on Shrinking season 3 for quite some time, we are happy to deliver great news!

Today, the folks at Apple TV have officially confirmed that on January 28, you are going to be seeing the one-hour premiere of the show. From there, new episodes of the 11-episode season will air weekly leading up to the big finale on April 8. While it felt once upon a time as though this could be the final chapter of the show, we don’t think that is the case anymore.

Unfortunately, Apple has not shared a lot of further specifics as to what lies ahead just yet, save for a rather generic synopsis below:

“Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

Now based on what we have heard about the show so far, our general sentiment is that the third season is going to be all about learning whether or not Jimmy is going to be able to move forward rather than live constantly with some of his pain. We do tend to think that there is going to be a lot of problems that he still encounters and yet, we tend to think that the end of last season offered up a little bit of healing for him.

As for what you are going to see elsewhere, it is our general feeling that Paul is going to be learning more how to deal with Parkinson’s. Michael J. Fox will be appearing this season, and we wonder already if he will be able to help.

What do you most want to see moving into Shrinking season 3 when it airs?

