Landman season 2 premiere: Is Tommy’s mother dead?

We came into the Landman season 2 premiere on Paramount+ wondering a number of things — including how we would meet Sam Elliott’s character. Before the episode even aired, there is a good chance you knew that he was going to be playing the part of Tommy’s father. Now, we recognize the reason why he is turning up in the first place.

During the first episode, we learned that Elliott’s character of T.L. received some terrible news regarding the woman he loved in Dorothy — she had passed away in a memory-care facility. By virtue of that, the news eventually was passed along to Tommy, who shared it with Angela at the end of the episode.

All of a sudden, we do have an opportunity to understand more why this character is going to be so important after not being around at all in the first season and honestly, it makes a great deal of sense. We suddenly have a golden opportunity now to learn more about Tommy’s past here, and we tend to think that the relationship is going to be all sorts of checkered and/or rocky. After all, based on everything that we know at present, does anything else make sense? We would argue that the simple answer to this is no. We just hope that we’re going to have a great chance to explore some of these dynamics.

Now as for the more unrealistic aspects of Landman, we can’t figure out what is more ridiculous: That Cooper managed to find oil so fast, or that Ainsley has managed to work her way onto TCU despite bombing her interview with her entire argument that attractive people — like cheerleaders and star athletes — need to be together.

