Dancing with the Stars 34 spoilers: Prince / semifinal song choices

Next week on ABC the latest Dancing with the Stars 34 episode is going to be here, and this one is notable for a couple of different reasons.

So, where do we start here? Well, it is worth noting that this is the penultimate episode of the season! Not only that, but it is also Prince Night and all of the remaining pairs are going to be performing two different pieces set to the catalogue of the legendary musician. There are some great pieces here and with Andy Richter now out of the running, we would also argue that every single person left is a serious threat to make the finale or possibly even win.

Without further ado, here’s all the info on the styles and song choices for all of the remaining Stars and their pros.

Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform an Argentine Tango to “Little Red Corvette” and a Viennese Waltz to “Purple Rain.”

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a Jive to “Baby I’m a Star” and a Viennese Waltz to “WOW.”

From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas will perform a Cha Cha to “1999” and a Viennese Waltz to “Slow Love.”

Reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Tango to “I Would Die 4 U” and a Cha Cha to “Kiss.”

Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a Foxtrot to “I Wanna Be Your Lover” and a Paso Doble to “When Doves Cry.”

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Jive to “Raspberry Beret” and an Argentine Tango to “U Got the Look.”

Now of these choices, we’d say that Alix has the best, mostly because “Purple Rain” is one of the most iconic songs of all time. However, we do think that Dylan and Elaine are also set up rather well here to succeed.

Who are you rooting for to win Dancing with the Stars 34 at this point?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates coming up here soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

