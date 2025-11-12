Dancing with the Stars 34: Andy Richter eliminated

Even though tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 34 episode was a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the show, we also recognized that there could still be a sad ending. We are closer to the end of the season now and because of that, people are destined to be sent out.

So, was this the week that we finally saw the end of the line for Andy Richter? Or, did the longtime underdog at the center of this finally see himself heading out the door?

Well, here is where we will go ahead and say that it’s time. We do not think that it would have really benefited him to last longer than this week, as it would have just led to even more negativity online. He has, after all, already gotten so much more out of this experience than he ever could have imagined. Making it this far before being eliminated is a true testament to his likability and his fans. Also, it ensures that all of the rest of the contestants are genuinely talented dancers who stand a shot at winning the whole thing.

Who is the favorite now? That is tricky since there are so many factors, but we really do not think that anything has changed from the start of the season. Robert Irwin had an enormous fan base going in and has legitimate dance talent; why wouldn’t he take the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy home? Based on YouTube views alone (though granted, not all of these are in America), he clearly has the biggest audience. If all these same people are voting, it may be a done deal.

What did you think was going to happen heading into tonight’s Dancing with the Stars episode?

