Poker Face canceled at Peacock; will season 3 happen with Peter Dinklage?

We anticipated that there was no guarantee that a Poker Face season 3 could happen at Peacock. However, how in the world could we expect the story we got today?

According to a new report coming in now from Deadline, the Rian Johnson – Natasha Lyonne series has been canceled at the aforementioned streaming service. However, there are still plans for it to potentially exist somewhere else. There is a hope here that the show could eventually arrive at another streaming service, as Johnson is looking for a two-season commitment for it to land elsewhere.

As for why Peacock moved on in the first place, it comes down to a couple of different factors. The aforementioned report notes that the viewership was down for season 2 compared to what we saw previously, and of course that has to be a factor. At the same time, this is a fairly expensive show to put together since you have constantly new locations and, beyond that, different actors.

Speaking of different actors…

The big surprise that came out today is that if Poker Face returns, it would have a new lead in Peter Dinklage taking over the role of Charlie Cale. Here is what Johnson and Lyonne (who remains an executive producer) had to say about the move:

“We’ve been germinating this next move together since writing the season two finale. We love our Poker Face and this is the perfect way to keep it rolling. Give us a beat and we may just see Charlie Cale again down that open highway.”

Apparently, the idea moving forward is that the series ends up getting a new lead every two years — we’ll just have to wait and see if it gets a new home two.

What do you think about Poker Face being canceled over at Peacock?

