Poker Face season 3 renewal: When will we learn?

Are we going to be hearing something more regarding a Poker Face season 3 renewal within the relatively near future?

Based on what transpired at the end of the season 2 finale, we do tend to think that Peacock is going to want more of the show and sooner rather than later — why wouldn’t they? Charlie now has to be on the run in the way that she wasn’t in season 2. Beyond just that, we tend to think that Alex is going to be coming back in some capacity since we didn’t see her body. Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson need to come up with what they want the story to be from here with the help of the rest of the team; also, the streaming service has to be comfortable with bringing the show back.

In the end, we do tend to think that news about all of this is going to be eventually revealed; the larger question here is when we will get to that point. We do not think that this is one of those shows that is going to take a long time for a decision here to be determined. After all, we would be surprised if nothing is determined by the end of the summer. It is simply good PR for a Poker Face renewal to be put out soon, if for no other reason that this show is extremely successful both creatively and commercially. It is one that you want to have a part of your roster.

Now, the important thing that you do have to remember here is that even if we get some season 3 renewal news soon, it may still be a long time until we see it. After all, remember that streaming shows do not have any singular timeline that they must operate on.

