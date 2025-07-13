Poker Face season 3 spoilers: Will Luca return?

Based on what we saw at the end of the Poker Face season 2 finale, there is a pretty easy case to be made for more of the character Luca.

After all, consider the following: Other than Natasha Lyonne, Simon Helberg is one of the biggest through-lines that we’ve had on the Peacock show so far. He has appeared in a number of episodes and while he’s been friendly at times to Charlie Cale, everything may be about to change. Because of her association with the Iguana, she now has to be on the run. Luca may not like the idea of arresting her but at the same time, he may not have a choice.

We do tend to think that a third season would feature Luca in some capacity but for now, nobody even knows if the show is coming back! Speaking in a new interview right now with NBC Insider, here is more of what the Big Bang Theory alum had to say on the future of the show:

“I have no sense of whether we’ll be back … Obviously, the show’s tremendous and it’s been a big success so I would hope they get to do more. And I would hope that Luca comes back.”

For now, the biggest thing we have to do is take a wait-and-see approach to whatever the future of the show is going to be. We do tend to think here that a lot comes down to what Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson want to do next, and they make their time given that they each have some other things going on within the film world. This seems to be very much a situation of “good things come to those who wait.”

