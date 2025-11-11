Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premiere date: Nov. 2025 update

With us closing in at this point on the midway point of November, isn’t now the right time to discuss Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2? We tend to think so at the moment.

After all, consider just how long it has been already since the end of season 1 and because of that, we tend to think that the powers-that-be at Apple TV are at least working to figure out the right date. Production wrapped up a while ago and because of that, we tend to think that everyone is working to make the visual effects as stellar as possible. Given that this is a series that is really all about watching kaiju and/or their origins, you need to take as much time here as possible.

For the time being, our hope remains that at some point between now and the end of the month, we will get more insight as to when the show is back. We do not tend to think that we are going to see it until at least the winter or spring of next year, but rest assured of this: You are going to see a pretty extensive promotional campaign. Why wouldn’t there be, when you sit back and think about just how expensive this is to put together? Apple is also on a roll right now, given that they just put out Pluribus and they have Shrinking, Hijack, and more on the way over the next few months.

Soon after a premiere date is announced here, can we go ahead and hope for a trailer, a well? Is that really too much to ask for? We do not think so.

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2?

