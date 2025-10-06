Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premiere date: Oct. 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing more about a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premiere date this month?

First and foremost, we should point out that it has been a long time now since the first season aired — and also, production wrapped up for season 2 along time ago. We tend to think that at this point, a lot of post-production has been done. With that, we just have to hope that Apple TV+ reveals a little more in the way of news sooner rather than later.

So is there anything more that we can say here? Well, there is at least a chance we get some premiere date news this month — but it is not guaranteed. It is really just going to come down to what Apple TV+ wants when it comes to their upcoming schedule. Think about it this way — the streaming service has Silo, For All Mankind, Hijack, and other completed shows seemingly ready to go at any point. They just have to figure out when to place all of them. We do tend to think that they will all get fairly solid promotional campaigns and for good reason. Their previous seasons were all bit hits.

As for what the future is going to hold when it comes to Monarch, let’s remember first and foremost that there is potentially a lot more of Hollow Earth that could be explored after some of what we learned about it at the end of last season. Also, there are potentially new cast members and cameos from the larger Monsterverse. We saw Godzilla at the end of season 1, so why not try to find a way to bring someone else iconic into the mix?

