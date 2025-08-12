Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premiere date: Aug. update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 between now and the end of August?

Well, if you are going to make some sort of big argument about the future of this series, it likely begins by noting the following first and foremost: Production has been done for a little while. Also, it has been a long time since the first season aired and by virtue of that, wouldn’t you want to get more?

Well, here is the unfortunate news that we have for now: There is not a lot of info out there as of yet. However, we are at least getting near the point where something more about Monarch: Legacy of Monsters could be coming out at any given moment. We wouldn’t be shocked if we do learn about a premiere date or, at the very least, other insight on what lies ahead for the Monsterverse series.

Do we expect a lot of huge, fundamental shifts from what we saw the first time around? Not exactly. Instead, our general feeling is that we’re going to be seeing a continuation of more of what you loved the first time around. That basically means a larger exploration of Hollow Earth, new monster cameos, and some electric action. Sure, we feel confident in saying that it will continue to be connected to some of the movies but at the same time, it has the potential to stand on its own to a certain extent.

As of right now, our thinking is that season 2 will be back either at the end of this year or the start of 2026; for now, it is best to take a wait-and-see approach to it all.

Do you want to get more news on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 soon?

