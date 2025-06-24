Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premiere date: Summer update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 before the end of the summer? We 100% want it, but whether or not we are getting it, of course, is a totally different story.

Here is what we can say regarding the Monster-verse series at the moment. Filming for the latest chapter wrapped some time ago, and we would not begrudge anyone who wanted the series back soon. Unfortunately, this is where we do have to remind you that there is no clear evidence that we are going to see the cast and crew back that soon. It was not featured, after all, in any sizzle reels for programming set to debut this fall.

At the moment, the best-case scenario for Monarch is that we do see the series return this fall and if that happens, there is at least a chance that we are going to get premiere-date news before the summer ends. However, we also tend to think that due to post-production / a ton of special effects, we could be waiting until early 2026 to see some of these monsters back. If that is the case, we would not be shocked if a proper announcement comes out in October or November.

In the end, we are just hoping that the next batch of episodes is going to explore Hollow Earth like never before, and also allow us a chance to learn a little more about both season 1 characters and also some monsters at the center of the franchise. We know that we did get a Godzilla cameo at the end of the first season; who knows what more could be coming?

What are you the most interested in seeing as we move into Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2?

