Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premiere date: June news?

Is there a chance we are going to learn something more about Monarch: Legacy of Monsters before this month concludes? This has to be one of the most anticipated shows that Apple TV+ has and yet, they are taking their time to say much.

After all, today the streaming service released a new sizzle reel for a lot of their upcoming programming. However, the Monsterverse series was unfortunately not a part of it. This is a signal that you are probably not going to see it back this summer — fall may be a more realistic option and if not then, the winter. It is hard to imagine waiting longer than that.

So why is it taking so long in the first place here? Well, at this point the simplest answer that we can give here is that it has a great deal to do with the scale of this sort of show. It has a ton of special effects and those take a lot of time to get together. You also have to brace for release in a number of countries and even when the show is ready, it does not mean that Apple TV+ is going to just release it right away.

The biggest thing that we’d argue here in general is that more Monarch should prove worth the wait, mostly because the first season proved so strongly that the whole idea behind the series works. Now, the powers-that-be can just think of the right way to elevate that further, whether it be more monster cameos, more insight on Hollow Earth, or finding a way to get more cast members involved. Rest assured, we’re eager to see what they have cooked up.

