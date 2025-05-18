Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premiere date: May reveal?

Is there any chance at all that a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premiere date is going to be revealed this May? Make no mistake that we’d love nothing more than to see it … but that hardy means it is going to actually happen.

Before we dive too deep into anything more on the subject, though, it does make some sense to kick things off by noting where everything stands. Production wrapped up for the Apple TV+ show not too long ago, which means that more than likely, we are still going to be in a holding pattern for a while to see what’s next. Also, remember that the streaming service putting out a sizzle reel for summer shows not that long ago and unfortunately, the Monsterverse series was not on it. If you ever needed a clearer sign that you are going to be waiting for a while, we tend to think that this is it.

So what could we learn about Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 this month, if anything? It is possible that a story tease or two is going to come out, but we’re not even sure that it is smart to expect that. If you are Apple at present, what is the incentive behind putting any of this stuff out there? We honestly don’t think that there is much for a myriad of reasons, including that there is not too much that you really stand to gain from it. The idea scenario for Apple is that you promote the show heavily 2-3 months ahead of it returning, and we tend to think this is what will happen.

For now, we are angling for an early 2026 launch for the second season — if it comes any earlier than that, consider us thrilled!

