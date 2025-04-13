Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premiere date: April update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 before April is over?

Well, first and foremost, we really should start off here by noting that production on the Monsterverse series has already wrapped up. That, at least for now, is not something that you have to worry about. Instead, just concern yourself with when the series is actually going to be back.

First and foremost here, let’s just go ahead and note that as great as it would be to see the series back soon, that is not going to happen. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is one of those shows that requires months and months of special effects due to the setting and also some of the special effects; you can’t rush something like this, and nor would Apple TV+ want to. The good news is that they do have a lot of other series ahead that they can pour attention into in the interim, and they also proved with Severance that their shows are going to be fine even if there is a big break stuffed right in the middle of seasons.

For the time being, let’s just say that anticipate season 2 to be either a late 2025 or early 2026 release; hopefully, come late summer or early fall, we are going to get some more intel all about what the next chapter is going to look like. Because the first season did prove to be a hit, we do think the bar is set high now to deliver something that is bigger and bolder than anything that we’ve had a chance to see before. It could even also connect itself to the larger universe in unexpected ways.

What do you most want to see moving into Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

