Landman season 2 premiere spoilers: ‘Death and a Sunset’

This weekend on Paramount+ is going to be bringing you the Landman season 2 premiere — so what more can we say now?

Well, for starters, we do think that it is interesting and curious that “Death and a Sunset” is the title of the first story back, and it is coming on the heels of the death of Jon Hamm’s character of Monty. This sets the stage for Cami (Demi Moore) to take a much larger role in the story, and we hope that you are prepared for that as she will do her best to run M-Tex with Tommy Norris and others. Is there going to be conflict? Let’s just say that is a sure thing; as a matter of fact, it would be strange in the event that it didn’t.

If you look below, you can see the full Landman season 2 premiere synopsis with other insight on what is to come:

Tommy navigates a tense landscape as Cami asserts control.

Clearly, Paramount+ is not altogether eager to give away details about what is ahead, and can you really be shocked by that? We are talking here about a series that was massively successful throughout the first season, and we have a hard time thinking that anything is going to be different. If there is one thing that we personally are hoping for this season, it is that Taylor Sheridan does find the way to rope in all of the storylines together. With characters like Angela and Ainsley on season 1, it felt like they were on their own show a lot of the time. Can that change, and the show can make room for some other additions? We will have to wait and see when it comes to that.

