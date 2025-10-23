Landman season 2 trailer: M-Tex’s future is on the line

Leading up to the premiere of Landman season 2 on November 16, we do have a slightly better sense of what will be coming.

Well, let’s start things off here by simply noting that we are going to be seeing a lot of drama and chaos all across the board here, beginning with the massive turnover that has already transpired within the M-Tex company. Monty is dead and by virtue of that, Cami is going to have to step up to lead the company. Unfortunately, what is starting to come out is just how much damage and chaos that was happening behind the scenes prior to his death. There was a reason for his stress, one that may lead to multiple arrests and then a whole lot more.

You can head over to the link here if you want to get a better sense of what lies ahead — a lot of the elements from the first season are still going to be there, plus Sam Elliott in the role of Tommy’s father.

If you look below, you can see the full Landman season 2 trailer with more insight on what lies ahead:

In season two, as oil rises from the earth, so do secrets – and Tommy Norris’s (Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realizes. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble – it’s brutal. And sooner or later something’s got to break.

Our general hope moving forward is that the second season of Landman is going to be stuffed full of drama, but we do hope that it does improve on at least some of the issues from season 1. Take, for starters, the Ainsley storylines being frustrated 100% of the time.

