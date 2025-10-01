Landman season 2 trailer promises larger role for Demi Moore

As you prepare for the season 2 premiere of Landman on Paramount+ come November 16, why not celebrate with a new trailer? We love what this one is hinting at already, especially when it comes to giving major cast members some time in the spotlight.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the newly-released trailer that shows exactly how Demi Moore is going to have a significantly larger role moving forward as Cami. This was set up following the death of Monty (Jon Hamm) in season 1, as she will now be in charge of running the M-Tex oil company. That means that Billy Bob Thornton’s character of Tommy Norris will have someone new to deal with much of the time.

If you look below, you can get a slightly better sense of what lies ahead:

In Season Two, as oil rises from the earth, so do secrets – and Tommy Norris’s (Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realizes. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble – it’s brutal. And sooner or later something’s got to break.

There are a multitude of new stories coming on board for the second season. For example, you are going to see a substantial role from Sam Elliott and beyond just that, also Cooper trying to make it on his own with a separate company. There are almost certainly going to be a lot of challenges that come with that, leading to Tommy, Ariana, and others being worried for his safety. Given the commercial success of the first season, it is going to be a difficult task trying to match it.

