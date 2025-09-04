Landman season 2 teaser reveals Sam Elliott role

If you have not heard already, the season 2 premiere of Landman is coming to Paramount+ moving into November 16. Want to learn more about it?

Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see a new teaser that strongly indicates that Sam Elliott will be joining the cast as Tommy Norris’ father — in other words, there is a whole new generation to contend with! A lot was made last season of some other relationships, whether it be Tommy and his kids (Ainsley and Cooper) or the constant, tumultuous state of things with him and Angela. Who is to say what this man thinks about the whole operation?

Beyond the appearance of Elliott, season 2 also looks to be a huge one for Demi Moore. We know there was a lot of blowback after her character Cami was barely around for the first season, but a lot of it was designed to build a bridge to where we are now. Her husband Monty (Jon Hamm) is now dead, and that leaves her in charge of the oil company. She claims that she is going to be meaner than her late husband, and that could mean that a lot of chaos is coming.

In general, we want this season to be all sorts of violent, crazy, and full of twists. Also, can they tighten up the stuff with Angela and Ainsley? It was by far the weakest part of season 1 and it would be nice if there was a way to patch some of that up. (It is also the reason why Landman faced as much controversy as it did following its initial release.)

