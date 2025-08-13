Landman season 2 premiere date revealed at Paramount+

For everyone out there who has been eager to dive into Landman season 2 over at Paramount+, there is good news to share!

Today, the streaming service confirmed that on Sunday, November 16, you are going to see new episodes of the Billy Bob Thornton series kick off. Filming wrapped up not too long ago, but clearly this is enough time that the producers and everyone in post-production will get everything together in time.

As for story details, Paramount is not giving too much away save for what they have in the past:

LANDMAN is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.

Here is what we can tell you at present: Andy Garcia is going to have a substantial role moving forward in the part of a cartel boss. Meanwhile, Demi Moore is going to have a far more substantial part as Cami following the death of Monty. There are going to be different social dynamics, and Cooper is going to do his best to get a small oil company going. How long before this leads to massive conflicts within the family? It feels like we could get to that point before too long…

Landman season 2 is understandably premiering within a relatively short time-frame following season 1 for a singular reason: This is one of the biggest hits that Paramount+ has. Not only did the first batch of episodes deliver some incredible ratings, but it also managed to get some awards consideration.

