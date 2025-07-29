Landman season 2 spoilers: Will Cooper find some success?

As we get prepared to see Landman season 2 over at Paramount+, one thing feels very much clear: Cooper has a major role to play in the story. This is a young guy who has opted to go out on his own in the oil business, which is both exciting and also rather reckless at the same time. We want to root for him but at the same time, this is an extremely risky endeavor, as well. People are going to come for him, right? He is a small fish in a big pond, but the more successful he is, the more eyeballs will be on him.

In the short-term, though, it does appear as though Cooper will have a few things going for him — that is at least based on what executive producer Christian Wallace is saying now.

In a new interview with TVLine, Wallace notes that Cooper’s “straight-shooting, his knowledge of the industry — especially for how young he is — that’s paying him dividends right now … If there’s anything Landman teaches you, it’s that it’s hard out there in the old patch, and so no doubt, there will be some serious challenges thrown Cooper’s way if he continues, even if he continues to have success the way he has so far.”

One of the biggest things that we can really hope for at this point is that there is drama around every turn for him, both personally and professionally. Cooper was one of the best parts of season 1, someone really trying to find his way in the world despite dealing with tragedy, heartache, and complicated feelings. In a way, he’s just as interesting an entry point into all of this as what we have seen with Tommy.

