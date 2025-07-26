Landman season 2 premiere date hopes as filming nears end

For those who are not aware, Landman season 2 has been in active production for the past several months — but is everyone almost done?

Well, let’s just take a moment here to say that more than likely, the cast and crew at the Paramount+ hit are almost at the end of crafting the latest batch of episodes. The evidence here comes courtesy of star Ali Larter, who shared an image of herself alongside Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, and others alongside the caption of ”

Now, filming for Landman wrapping up hardly means that the series is about to come back, mostly because this is one of those streaming services that has a number of different things on its plate at this point. Even with Taylor Sheridan, Paramount+ already has another season of Mayor of Kingstown done. They also have The Madison, the Yellowstone spin-off that has been done for a good while now. There are also questions regarding the next season of Tulsa King, but we tend to think it will turn up later. Our feeling is that the Thornton series is one that could arrive before the year ends, mostly because it is the biggest hit of the group at this point. Also, Moore is poised to have a larger role as Cami and the streamer may want to capitalize on her awards run on The Substance.

With all of this being said, do not be shocked at all if the second season gets some sort of premiere-date announcement before we get to the end of the summer; also, that we see it arrive before the years is over. It could certainly stream concurrently with Kingstown or another Sheridan-produced show, as we saw that happen often close to the end of 2024.

