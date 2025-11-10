IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 4 preview: Is this proof?

Following what we see on tonight’s IT: Welcome to Derry, isn’t season 1 episode 4 poised to be that much more exciting?

Well, from where we stand, here is some of how we perceive things. It feels like Lilly and Ronnie actually do have a win when it comes to proving the enormous threat of Pennywise. Honestly, we did not expect anything to be seen within that image at all! Yet, here we are, but the problem comes still in that they hardly got a clear image of the clown. This is just a grainy version that the residents of Derry may look the other way on. They may still feel like, in general, that this is just a trick, or that they do not want something like this to shake them from their long-held beliefs. We have seen already how this is a community that is reasonably stuck in their ways.

Does this mean that we are going to see Lilly and Ronnie are going to keep trying? We tend to think so, and they may try to rely on Will to a certain extent given that his father is at the base. Unfortunately, what none of these people may understand at this point is that Hanlon has no reason to want information about Pennywise out there, given that he is a part of a mission where keeping secrets is pretty paramount.

In general, we tend to think here that the military will continue to make their presence felt this season in a pretty significant way, mostly because Shaw still seems to be obsessed with the idea of utilizing Pennywise to meet his own ends. Unfortunately for him, we have a hard time envisioning that this will actually happen.

