IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 3: The new flashbacks

Through the first few episodes on HBO, there are a number of things that IT: Welcome to Derry has shown itself effective at. What tops the list personally? Well, we tend to think it is the somewhat comprehensive look at the community’s history we’ve had a chance to see so far.

After all, a good chunk of the start of this episode was spent giving us a good sense of happened in the early 1900’s, featuring a young man who later turned out to be Shaw. Through this, the show had a vessel to further illuminate the somewhat cyclical nature of being in this world, one where you can often end up coming back to the community and suddenly remembering all that happened to you in the past. This is something that happened to him, and it gave us a far more personal sense of why he wants to root out Pennywise and use it as a weapon.

Now as for whether or not this is really possible, isn’t that clearly a pretty different story? We saw through this episode both Hallorann and Hanlon be involved in a new mission to try and figure out what they could learn, but in general, we saw nothing in here that made us feel as though they are going to be even remotely successful. Instead, it remains our belief that the further that they are going to dig into all of this, the more likely it is that this mission is going to end catastrophically.

As for what else we saw in the episode today, we tend to think that the bigger takeaway at this point is simply that Ronnie and Lilly have managed to actually capture the infamous clown on film. However, we still do not believe this is a world where they are going to be readily believed by anyone based on what we have seen so far.

