Alien: Earth season 2 renewal: A November 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of November, will we have a chance to learn more about Alien: Earth season 2?

Before we dive too far into this piece, we do think it is fine to admit that we’re a little surprised that there hasn’t been news out there about the show’s future already. How in the world did we really get here? This is a series that we had hoped would get an almost immediate order and yet, we’re still waiting. We do wonder if a part of that is due simply to just how complicated and expensive the show is. We certainly know already that creator Noah Hawley planned for more seasons.

At the moment, we will say that we are at least cautiously optimistic that more news regarding the future of the show is out there soon and if it is not this month, we are going to learn more about it at some point after the fact. This is just what makes the most sense on a fundamental level, mostly because with a series like this, you have to get started on more of it soon to ensure that you actually see it within the next couple of years.

Based on where things stand right now, we would say that even if an Alien: Earth season 2 is announced tomorrow, we still are going to be waiting until at least 2027 to see it. Much like another prominent FX show in Shogun, we tend to think that patience here is very much a virtue. (Of course, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that we aren’t waiting for some sort of stunning cancellation.)

