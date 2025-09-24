Alien: Earth season 2: Series boss on possible renewal, plans

Is there going to be an Alien: Earth season 2 over at FX and Hulu? On paper, that is something you’re left to think about. This is an extremely popular franchise and on paper, we tend to think that a renewal is a sure thing.

However, at the time of this writing, nothing has been said about the future one way or another. We’d love to say it is a lock and it probably is. yet, we’ve lived in a world already where Dexter: Original Sin was canceled. Because of that, we’ve come to be a little bit more hesitant when it comes to the next chapter.

For now, creator Noah Hawley is trying to be flexible regardless of what the future may hold. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he had the following to say:

… I don’t have a destination in mind. I don’t know how long it will take me to get there. It’s been such an amazing act of play for me to enter this franchise and bring my own ideas to it. And just like with Fargo, I think, “Who am I kidding? As long as they let me tell stories in this tone of voice, I’m going to tell stories in this tone of voice.” Right now, I feel flush with enthusiasm for this hybrid show that I’ve made between Alien and looking at the future of humanity in a way that feels entertaining. So I don’t know. And look, there are artistic goals and the commercial goals. I think we’ve launched incredibly well. I’m certainly hoping that it’s not a long nail biter of “Can we do this again?” My hope is certainly in the next couple of months to get some kind of sign from them as to whether I should get another job or get back to work.

Ultimately, the thing that excites us is that Hawley is already hoping to stick around for a little while with this show. Of course, the season 1 finale ended in a way where you are going to be eager for more. They want you to stay excited and thinking more and more about whatever the future could look like.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

