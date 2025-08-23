Alien: Earth season 2 renewal odds increase exponentially

Even before the series premiere of Alien: Earth arrived on FX, we had every reason to think the show may last a while. After all, Noah Hawley had signaled there was a possible plan to do multiple seasons, and this series is based on the sort of IP that the studio, at least in theory, should want to milk.

Now based at least in part on some of the current numbers, there are more reasons than ever to be hopeful.

According to a report coming in right now courtesy of Deadline, the premiere of the series in its first six days generated more than nine million global views. That includes views on FX, but then also some streams on Hulu and Disney+. Our general feeling here is that as the days go by more people are going to increasingly get excited about the show — and why wouldn’t they, all things considered?

Ultimately, it is true that FX does not have to rush along ordering more of the series. Yet, at the same time, they may still be inclined to make it happen. Just remember for a moment here that the faster they make some of this happen, the more likely it is that we end up getting the show back sooner rather than later. We recognize that this is one of those series that does take a good while to make, so we have to view its current situation with at least a relative amount of awareness. (We’d honestly be thrilled at this point if we were able to see another season at some point in 2027.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

