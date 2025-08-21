Alien: Earth season 1 episode 4 promo: The truth about Wendy?

As you get yourselves prepared in order to see Alien: Earth season 1 episode 4, of course there are a number of things to wonder!

Take, for starters, simply the following: How far is Morrow willing to go in order to complete his mission? At this point, he does not seem altogether willing to let the situation at Prodigy go, and there is a simple reason for that: He has been at this for so many decades. By virtue of this, the last thing that the man wants to do is walk away. This is literally the only purpose he has now, as heartbreaking as that may be.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a larger preview now for what lies ahead that features Morrow trying to do whatever he can to get some of the alien samples. To be specific, he is working to use some of his powers of persuasion.

As for what else could be coming…

We do think that there is a ton of material to be mined at this point when it comes to the connection between Wendy and the xenomorphs. She was clearly impacted by the operation in episode 3, with our primary sentiment at present being that she is able to hear frequencies that a lot of other people cannot. What does this mean for the other members of the Lost Boys? That is something that we are curious to find out — especially since we tend to think that everything will be moving rapidly from here on out.

Of course, we do still think there is plenty of danger — there has to be at this point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

