Alien: Earth season 1 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Observation’

Next week on Hulu, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into Alien: Earth season 1 episode 4. So what more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, the title here in “Observation” does seem like a pretty careful nod to some of the scientific notes that the series is bringing to the table. After all, it is hardly a coincidence that the ship was carrying so many invasive species in the first place! Is this show about watching these aliens? Or, is it about what actually happens to Wendy and her crew? You can argue that this really just represents watching to see what these hybrids do and how they handle every single situation.

We recognize that there is a lot we can say about some of these stories moving forward; for now, though, let’s just go ahead and share the Alien: Earth season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

An unexpected connection is formed while a covert plot puts everyone in danger.

One of the crazier things to imagine at this point is that the halfway point of the season is not that far away and because of that, we really just have to hope that the story is going to get increasingly dramatic and scary from here on out. We would love there to be at least a few more Easter eggs from the franchise but at the same time, remember that this is world in which accessibility is key for new fans. The two-part premiere did an exemplary job of that, and we have a hard time imagining that this is going to be changing anytime in the near future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

