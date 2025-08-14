Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3: EP on nightmares ahead

Just through the first two episodes alone of Alien: Earth on FX, you may have had a chance to see some particularly creepy stuff. Well, here is your reminder now that some of the reveals of this nature are very-much far from over.

One of the luxuries that creator Noah Hawley had from the get-go with this show is the opportunity to expand the world out and include a wider array of species beyond the xenomorphs, who we already know are scary. We saw bits and pieces of some of the others in episodes 1 and 2 — based on what we’ve heard now, everything else is about to get so much worse.

In speaking on all of this further to The Hollywood Reporter, here is at least some of what creator Noah Hawley had to say about the road ahead, and also how nervous you should be when it comes to some of these monsters:

“The only way to make you feel that terrible discovery is to add new creatures … You don’t know how they reproduce or what they eat. So you get this dread that comes every time they’re on screen where you’re like, ‘I know something’s going to happen. I don’t know what it’s going to be.’ And then when it happens, it’s worse than you could have imagined.”

We of course tend to think that by the time we get to the end of the season, we may have a chance to learn a little bit more about these species. However, it is also worth remembering here that a big part of the fun of the Alien franchise comes via the mystery. We are still not altogether sure that we are going to be seeing the show do a lot to shy away from that.

