Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3 trailer: The battle for power

Following the events of the first two episodes of Alien: Earth on FX, one thing feels abundantly clear: Things are going to be messy.

After all, there seems to be one story at the center of this narrative more so than any other: A huge power struggle with a handful of different forces all jostling for a certain element of power. There are five corporations in this world, all with their own end goals. Boy is obsessed with the idea that there could be someone smarter than him, and that may be his priority for Wendy.

Of course, the major problem here is that in the aftermath of the Maginot crashing, everything is far more complicated. You have a vessel here under Weyland-Yutani control that is fundamentally working with Prodigy. There is a lot to be thought about here when it comes to what Prodigy is going to do with some of this, especially since we could be setting up for corporate war with people like Wendy thrown into the center of it.

You can see a full preview for what is coming up next over at the link here, and we do tend to think that the Xenomorphs and the scares are going to continue to be front and center for a lot of the drama. Can they be as scary as they were in the early days of the franchise? That’s the struggle, mostly because we have seen so much of them over the years. It is a big part of what makes this show so complicated.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

