Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3 air date, what lies ahead

Following what transpired over the first two installments on FX and Hulu, it makes a lot of sense to want Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3 sooner rather than later. With that in mind, what exactly can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, here is your reminder that we are going to see a weekly release from here on out. The two-part premiere was meant primarily for the purpose of getting everyone excited about this new entry in the franchise. From here on out, a good bit is going to change. Yet, the same focus is here — trying to make sure that these invasive species do not cause chaos to our home planet. That focus is at least one part of what makes the show different.

Want to get some more news on what is to come? Then go ahead and check out the full Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3 synopsis:

The team returns home with unexpected cargo. An unsettling experiment occurs, and a new talent is discovered. Written by Noah Hawley and Bob DeLaurentis; Directed by Dana Gonzales.

In the end, we do tend to think that this show is about the xenomorphs and the other species … but at the same time, you can’t forget that it is equally about corporate warfare. A lot of companies all seem to be collectively obsessed with the idea that they know better than anyone when it comes to how to handle the future of the universe — is anyone truly right? Or, are they all in the midst of some collective race to see who can shoot themselves in the foot first?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

