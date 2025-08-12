Alien: Earth spoilers: Sydney Chandler on playing Wendy

The premiere of Alien: Earth is slated to come out in just 24 hours and at this point, there are SO many different reasons for excitement. This is the first show set in the world of this franchise and while some of that signature horror will be there, you are also going to see a fuller world and a great deal of character development.

After all, think about it in the following way: This show can’t just rely on thrills. It has to sustain things longer, and that is where Wendy comes into play. Sydney Chandler’s character is a hybrid, the consciousness of a young girl being thrown into an adult synthetic. It is a unique perspective for a lead character to have, and we are curious to learn more as to how things are going to play out.

For now, here is some of what Chandler had to say about her part in an interview with TV Insider:

“She’s dealing with being a child in an adult body, and so she’s probably the most complex yet simplistic character I’ve ever played because her mindset is so crystal clear versus mine [where] I think I overthink everything … And so being able to jump into a character like that, and kind of wear her shoes, was really fun.”

We have to imagine that this is a unique playground for a performer like this, and that is without mentioning getting to be surrounding with Timothy Olyphant and some other fun actors. There is a lot of fun stuff we expect to see explored … but also a few moments designed to make your skin crawl. What else would you want here?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

