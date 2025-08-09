Alien: Earth spoilers: EP on alien selection process

Without a doubt, there are a multitude of things worthy of excitement when it comes to Alien: Earth over on FX and Hulu. What is one of the biggest ones? Well, to put it quite frankly, the aliens themselves! Sure, you have the xenomorphs but really, they are just one of many species that will be a part of the upcoming story.

What is rather interesting to note at this point is rather simple, and it is that in theory, there were actually a whole buffet of creatures Noah Hawley and the whole crew could have come up with in theory. However, they actually chose to put some sort of limit on it at the end of the day.

So what is the real reasoning why? Well, in an interview with TechRadar, Hawley noted that there need to be specific reasons to add certain aliens, and also a goal to try to match the tone of what came before:

“It wasn’t that there was a big vending machine of alien life that I was going to add in … The design process was sort of form following function. Really, the idea was to come up with these creatures’ behaviors that are as disquieting as what Ridley [Scott] created with the different phases of the Xenomorphs’ lifecycle. So, it was always about trying to top the squeamishness of the movies. From there, we started a designing them with [special effects and prop company] Weta Workshop that led to the creatures you see in the show.”

We do think all of the sci-fi on this show is going to be cool — and yet, it will also honor the original product. This is something that Hawley has shown to be adept at with some other adaptations. Why wouldn’t he do the same here?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

