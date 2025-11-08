NCIS season 23 episode 6 spoilers: McGee’s new book!

For everyone out there excited to see more of Timothy McGee the author on NCIS, why not discuss season 23 episode 6 further?

On the other side of the upcoming crossover event on November 18, you are going to have a chance to see “Page-Turner,” an installment that does promise to be a fantastic and fun one for Sean Murray’s character. His writing has always been a fun part of the show, even if we only hear about it here and there. For this particular episode, what adds to the fun here is the simple fact that you are getting a lot of different people involved in the fun!

To get a few more details on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 23 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Page-Turner” – When McGee is kidnapped while promoting his latest book in the Deep Six crime series, the team investigates his self-professed “#1 fan” – and a potential link to a murder case involving stolen classified documents, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, Nov. 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In general, it is our hope here that as time goes along, we are going to have a chance here to find a few new details all about McGee’s writing life, but also who this #1 fan really is. This has potential to be a dark and particularly intense story, something that is a little bit different from what we typically see. We hope that he will be okay, but what sort of chaos will transpire along the way?

What are you most excited to see heading into NCIS season 23 episode 6?

Do you have any big theories for what is ahead? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

