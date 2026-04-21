NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 17 spoilers: ‘Fight Club’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to dive more into NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 17 — why not learn more about it now?

First and foremost, we should note that if you are going to title your installment “Fight Club,” there really better be a lot of great content in it from start to finish. That includes a mixture of action and existential questions all at once. Given that there are only a few episodes remaining this season in general, you have to hope that they are all going to deliver in some shape or form.

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If you look below, you can see the full NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 17 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

“Flight Club” – When a high-tech military drone kills a teenage girl, the team investigates whether the murderer is man … or machine, on NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, April 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Ultimately, you can see already why the writers would want to do something like this. We can envision that there is a way to tie this somehow into the dangers of AI, which may or may be responsible for controlling the drone. If that turns out to be the case, then you also are creating another issue here for Mackey and the team, as you do have to find a way to pinpoint the people directly responsible. Isn’t it fair to imagine that doing this is going to be so much easier said than done?

For now, all we can say is to buckle up and beyond just that, be prepared for a handful of unique twists and turns throughout.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 17?

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