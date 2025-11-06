NCIS season 23 episode 5 spoilers: Bobby Moynihan to appear

We’ve known for a couple of weeks now that the crossover between NCIS and then Origins was poised to be pretty special. Now, how about we share more evidence of it now?

According to a new report from TV Insider, former Saturday Night Live cast member Bobby Moynihan is going to be appearing on the flagship show next week as the older version of Woody from the prequel. Meanwhile, Ely Henry will be taking on the part of Phil. This is a fun chance to get updates on these two characters and where they are currently at — and isn’t there something to celebrate here? We love that the crossover is eager to do whatever they can here in order to make it feel special, and not just some gimmick to encourage people to watch both shows. (Remember that Mark Harmon will appear as Gibbs in the Origins part, which is airing in an earlier timeslot.

Now if you haven’t seen that much in the way of info on the crossover yet, take a look at the two synopses below…

Part 1, “Funny How Time Slips Away” – When a naval officer mysteriously dies in the ‘90s, Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and the team travel to the small dust-blown town of Serenity, Calif., where they encounter secret-harboring residents, an uncooperative sheriff and an investigation that will reverberate for decades, on the first part of the NCIS crossover event on NCIS: ORIGINS, Tuesday, Nov. 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Mark Harmon returns to the role of Gibbs in a special guest appearance.

Part 2, “Now and Then” – A prison break by an inmate who had just three weeks left on a sentence compels the team to reopen the case of a naval officer’s death that was originally investigated by Gibbs and Franks in the ‘90s, and enlist the help of retired special agent Vera Strickland (Roma Maffia). Also, the team has different views on what to include in a special Navy time capsule, on the thrilling conclusion to the decades-spanning crossover event on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, Nov. 11 (9:00-10:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

