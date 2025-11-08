Survivor 49 episode 8 spoilers: A new immunity idol search!

As we look more and more towards Survivor 49 episode 8 on CBS next week, it feels like chaos is on the menu, and that an immunity idol could be the main course.

After all, remember first and foremost that MC just played her idol at the last Tribal Council, meaning that in theory, there could be another one out there to find. A number of people could use it, with the people most in need being Sophi and Savannah. Rizo already has one that he can use, but if someone else in that three-person group can find it, that means that they have a really good chance of shielding themselves. With that being said, though, they may still need something more on their side to survive long-term. After all, they don’t have the numbers and even if they want revenge on Jawan and Sage for flipping, how are they going to get it?

To better understand what is ahead on Survivor 49 episode 8, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

“Hot Grim Reaper” – After tribal council’s most recent idol play, castaways set out on a “defensive” idol search. One of the game’s toughest antagonists breaks down and shares a side of vulnerability with their tribemates. Then, the stakes of this week’s individual immunity challenge are raised when group immunity is on the line, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 12 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Now, the big question we have here is this: Why are we doing a group immunity at this point? Since when is that really necessary? We tend to consider this complicating the game when it really does not need to be.

