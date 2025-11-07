Survivor 49 episode 8 promo: Savannah wants revenge

As we look more and more towards Survivor 49 episode 8 on CBS next week, is there one word we can use to describe it? We tend to think so and beyond just that, the word is most likely revenge.

Just remember the following for a moment here: Savannah is the sort of person who fights fire with fire, and she is certainly not the sort of person keen to be blindsided. She is probably the most old-school player that we’ve got within the series at the moment in terms of her attitude towards the game — it is what makes her refreshing, but also what may cause her to ruffle some feathers with other people in the game.

If you saw the preview for what lies ahead last night, then you most likely know that at the forefront of it now is Savannah trying to find a way to hit back at those who may have wronged her. At one point, it seems like we’re being set for a showdown between Savannah and Sage, who says that the former can be a mean girl but in the end, she could be mean, too.

The real question mark to us at the moment is what ends up being done with Rizo and his idol. It may have been a mistake to not target him on this past episode instead of Nate, given that now there is a chance that the dominant alliance votes for the wrong person now and gets idoled out of the game.

Let’s just hope that as we move forward, we see the game be as unpredictable as what we saw this week, which was easily one of the better episodes this season.

