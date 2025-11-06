Survivor 49 episode 7: A post-merge blindside

We had a feeling entering Survivor 49 episode 7 that we would get something potentially great thanks to the merge officially arriving. So, what did we end up with?

Well, for starters, we had one of the better-executed plans we have seen for quite some time, and kudos to Sage and Jawan for actually being able to pull off a lie. They convinced the original members of Uli that they booted Shannon because she lost her marbles and was playing way too hard, even though that is not actually what transpired here at all. Instead, they executed a flip and were now a part of the original Hina, recognizing their spot on the outs there.

Because of everything that we’ve lined up here, we have to give credit for the blindside of Nate, who really felt secure with the numbers that he had. Now, was it really the right move to get rid of him over Rizo? That’s where the risk lies since personally, Rizo felt like the bigger threat and there was only going to be one opportunity to work in order to get hi out of the game in an unsuspecting manner.

Now, here is where we return to them playing super-smart. They were able to keep their target under wraps and convince Savannah, Rizo, and Nate that they were okay. Also, MC went ahead and played her immunity idol, which made sense given that Savannah saw her find it. While she may not know about Sophi having her Knowledge is Power advantage, we tend to think that there is an effectiveness to just playing an idol the moment you get it for this reason. You don’t want it to be snaked from you at a time you really need it, so why not just play it the first chance you can and try and guarantee your safety along the way?

Now, it is up to Savannah, Rizo, and Sophi to find a way to recover.

What did you think about the events of Survivor 49 episode 7 overall?

