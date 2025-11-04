Poker Face season 3 renewal: A November 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about Poker Face season 3 between now and then the end of November? At this point, let’s just say that we more than understand anyone out there who wants some sort of news soon on the future.

After all, consider the following here: The Natasha Lyonne series has been over for several months now. Not only that, but the first season was an overwhelming success. We have no real reason to think that Peacock would not bring it back, but we also live in a world where Dexter: Original Sin was shockingly canceled over at Showtime. We like to think that we are smart enough at this point to not take any show’s future for granted, as they could end at almost any time.

For the time being, though, we remain cautiously optimistic that we are going to be getting news on a renewal either this month or in December, that way we can go into 2026 with confidence that at some point, we are going to be able to see the crime drama back.

As for the #1 reason why it takes so long to make this particular show, it really comes down to the fact that both Lyonne and executive producer Rian Johnson each have a lot of stuff on their plate. They don’t want to rush the process of making more of this, even if Charlie Cale is such an iconic part and we like to think that all of us would be eager to see some more of it sooner rather than later.

