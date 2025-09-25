Poker Face season 3 renewal: A September 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of September, are we going to learn more about a Poker Face season 3 over at Peacock?

Make no mistake that personally, we’d love nothing more than to see the Natasha Lyonne series back and sooner rather than later. Why haven’t we gotten a renewal yet? That is a good question, mostly because it feels like this is one of their more popular scripted shows. Also, it is one that frequently gets awards consideration and there is something to be said for that.

In the end, we aren’t sitting here attempting to sound an alarm on the series’ future. We do tend to think that a season 3 is going to happen someday, and it is really just tied to whatever is happening behind the scenes with Lyonne and executive producer Rian Johnson. They are both rather busy and have other gigs lined up — once the schedules are lined up, we do think there is a great chance to bring the show back. What makes another chapter of Poker Face exciting at this point is that Charlie Cale not only has to be on the run again now, but she has a real rival. The series can continue to give you some old-school procedural stories, but at the same time, we tend to think that there is a larger arc it could very well explore.

Of course, beyond all of this we do still think there is room for a lot of awesome guest stars — the casting is one of the things the show has done the best since the beginning.

To us, the best case scenario is that we hear about season 3 by early next year, and it could arrive at some point in 2027. Do not expect anything formal by the end of the month.

Do you think that we are going to hear about a Poker Face season 3 sooner rather than later?

