Survivor 49 episode 7 sneak peek: The merge is here!

Wednesday night on CBS you are going to be seeing Survivor 49 episode 7 arrive and with that, the merge is finally here! What can we say about what is coming up?

Well, we recognize that for a lot of people at this phase of the game, they more than welcome an element of change. That is especially the case for a guy like Nate, who recognized that in his current group he was likely to be voted out soon. If you head over to the official YouTube Channel for the series, you can get a better sense of what is ahead.

In this preview the remaining castaways do all get the news that something big is happening in the game, but does this 100% mean that it is the merge? Well, given this era where you have to “earn the merge” and whatnot, we do not think that we can sit here and say much of anything with full clarity. There could be another twist ahead but in general, we’d be shocked if we were looking at a situation here where the remaining players are not living on a single beach.

Where we are moving forward is, to put it mildly, rather fascinating. Jawan just joined Sage in helping get rid of Shannon, so are we moving into a spot here where moving forward, the two end up flipping to Hina? Or, will the remaining members of the original Uli team up with other players to go against them? It does at least feel like we’re in a spot where there is real potential for things to get crazy … or at least that’s what we are hoping to see at this point.

