Survivor 49 episode 7 spoilers: Is another twist ahead?

We know that Survivor 49 episode 7 is going to be coming to CBS next week and with that, we are going to see a merge. However, is this the exact sort of traditional merge we want?

Well, if you have watched this show for a number of years already, then you are well-aware of the fact that this is a series that likes to make you “earn it.” We have seen a ton of twists and turns within that, and people going out far earlier than you would expect.

Based at least some of what we’ve seen discussed with episode 7 at this point, it does feel like that is possible. Just take a look at the synopsis:

“Blood Will Be Drawn” – A boat arrives delivering a very important message to the overjoyed castaways. Old alliance members reconvene to talk strategy, as the game has shifted since they last saw each other. Then, the game intensifies when a two-part challenge leads to the season’s first individual immunity win, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 5 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

The two-part challenge does make us wonder if there are a certain number of people are not going to be eligible to be voted out at all. Or, if it just takes two different phases to earn the necklace. One other thing that makes the situation here more complicated here is the simple fact that there are idols and advantages at play. We have someone in Rizo who already has one, whereas MC could find one pretty soon. Meanwhile, Sophi has the Knowledge is Power advantage and that could work to her benefit down the road.

