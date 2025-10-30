Survivor 49 episode 7 preview: The merge is here!

Based on the preview that we saw tonight of Survivor 49 episode 7, it does feel like we are ready for the game to evolve yet again. The merge is here! We are going to be seeing these three tribes come together immediately and because of that, there are so many different ways the episode and the rest of the game could evolve.

First and foremost, remember that Jawan just jumped away from the majority of the original Uli tribe, getting rid of Shannon in the process. We tend to think that Savannah, Rizo, and Nate could have something to say about that, and Savannah was already going after him in the first place. Is he going to jump back on their side, and is that even possible? We tend to think that there is some serious danger for him unless he goes and teams up with Steven and the original Hina tribe at this point.

One other thing that is hugely important at this point comes through the lens of various idols and advantages. It is important to remember at this point that Rizo has an active idol, and that MC can find one, given that we do think that her Beware Advantage. Otherwise, what is the point here of opening it in the first place? The only thing that could cause more problems for her long-term here is the simple fact that Sophi has the Knowledge Is Power Advantage and that could cause some serious problems. Sure, she may not know that MC has one, but could she guess?

We know that this season got off to a slow start but at the same time, we do think that we’ve seen it get better and better now that more players are having to go to Tribal. Their games are getting exposed!

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 49 episode 7?

