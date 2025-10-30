Survivor 49 episode 6: Who was voted out?

We came into Survivor 49 episode 6 skeptical that another tribe swap close to the merge would produce entertaining results. Yet, at the same time, this may have been strategically one of the best episodes of the season.

After all, consider the narrative of the past two episodes, where we saw members of the original Uli tribe target Matt and then Jason, people from the original Hina who were obviously not with them. After the swap, the members of the new Kele tribe (Shannon, Sage, and Jawan) could have easily done this all over again with Steven. However, they decided to not do this and it led to Shannon being taken out of the game.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more SURVIVOR 49 reviews!

So who deserves the credit for this? Well, we do think Steven did a good job of being accessible and willing to chat with all of these people. At the same time, though, the producers worked for weeks to establish the narrative here that Sage was plotting Shannon’s demise. She recognized that she was out to get her and in the end, only wanted to work with her when it would save her game. She deserves credit for scooping up Jawan and Steven to make this move — especially Jawan, since he runs the risk of alienating people like Savannah, Nate, and Rizo by going ahead and doing it. Then again, Jawan was never in their long-term plans anyway.

As for the impact of Steven long-term, it does put Sage and Jawan in a really interesting spot. If they try to go with the remaining members of the original Hina and maybe Alex, they could have power moving forward in the game. However, there is still no guarantee that this will all work out in their favor given Rizo’s idol and Sophi now having the Knowledge is Power advantage that she can use to take something from someone else.

What did you think about the events of Survivor 49 episode 6?

Was the right person voted out in your mind? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







