Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 premiere date: Nov. update

As we prepare for a longer dive into the month of November, is more great news on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 on the horizon? It certainly makes sense to want it, especially since filming has already wrapped and there are some teases out there for what is ahead. (Think in terms of Luke Alvez getting a bigger arc, or there being another permutation of the Elias Voit story.)

So is there any premiere date news on the horizon now? It is easy to make a case for it … but the reality here is where things get a little bit hazy.

Ultimately, we have no reason to believe that Paramount+ is going to be releasing any premiere-date details soon, as nice as that would be. They are ultimately in a situation here where they already premiered season 3 earlier this year, and it feels like they got season 4 in the bank early to garner some aspect of flexibility. Our general sentiment is that the spring is the earliest you will most likely get the new season and if that is the case, a more specific announcement is going to be coming in the winter.

The one thing we hope we get some element of clarity on around that time is whether or not this is the final season. Our general hope here is that there is going to be some sort of epic send-off with this franchise no matter that happens — especially since we are close to a season 20. It certainly feels like there is a lot more gas left in the tank for a lot of these characters, who have already gone through so much over the years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

