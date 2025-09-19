Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 filming wraps

For everyone out there who is eager to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19, we are now another step closer to it happening!

At the time of this writing, multiple cast members have officially confirmed that they are done with this chapter of the season. With that, we are now in an era where we have to just sit back and wonder when the series is actually going to come back. We tend to think that it will be in the first half of next year, but this is really a Paramount+ decision and they can opt to bring the series back whenever they want.

So what more do we know about season 19 at present? Well, a lot of it begins with potential resolution to the major cliffhangers at the end of last season. Take, for starters, what actually happened to Elias Voit. We know already that Zach Gilford is going to be back on the series in some capacity, but it is expected to be different from the various permutations that we have had a chance to see in the past.

Meanwhile, we also know that showrunner Erica Messer is expected to serve some characters with larger plots who may not have received that many times to shine over the past couple of years. A good example of this is Luke Alvez, and doesn’t it feel right that we get a chance to see Adam Rodriguez get a little bit of love? Of course, we’d also love something larger from Prentiss, given that her story was a little bit quieter in season 18 while JJ and Tara had more of a spotlight.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

