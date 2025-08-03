Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 premiere date: August update

Now that we are in the midst of August, are we closer to getting news on a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 premiere date? Make no mistake that we want it. Getting to see it, however, is a totally different story.

Here is some of what we can say for the time being — filming has been going on for a little while with the show and because of that, it does still remain our hope that we’re going to get some more tangible news on what is ahead soon. We know that Zach Gilford is still around, just as we also know that there will be a few new faces.

Here is what we do know for now — you are probably not going to be seeing more of Matthew Gray Gubler as Spencer Reid, just like you are also not likely to see Shemar Moore back, either. These scripts for season 19 were written back when there was uncertainty about a lot of their futures, with the same being said for Daniel Henney over on The Wheel of Time. The picture, at least for now, feels like these actors could come back later on down the road.

For now, we’re just crossing our fingers and hoping for a return for Criminal Minds in either the winter or the spring. We would love to see it back before that but at the same time, Paramount may try to stretch things out a little bit later if they can. The most important thing for them is that they just want to have as much programming as possible so that there are no real gaps. In other words, they are playing the long game.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

