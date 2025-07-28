Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 spoilers: Aisha Tyler’s tease

For those who are not currently aware, Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 is in active production — and there are many reasons for excitement! We are looking forward to the chance to dive back into the world of the BAU and with that, see some new incredible drama. Elias Voit is still around, but he is going to be there in a slightly different form than what we’ve seen so far.

So what does Aisha Tyler have to say about the road ahead here? Well, let’s just say that the dynamic this time around will be both similar and different.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reviews!

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what Tyler had to say:

…The team is really, I think, in some ways, riding high on the fact that we were able to put Voit’s network away and also put Voit finally behind bars, where he belongs. We’ve built this symbiosis with him. And I think the relationship between the BAU and Voit is a real-world relationship, you know, the way that the BAU was built. And you might have people out there might know a little bit about this in terms of the history of the real profilers in the FBI, or from watching a show called Mindhunter, that they built their profiling system based on interviews with real serial killers.

Aisha noted that there are going to be emotional moments ahead, and we are still wondering if there will be a wedding with Tara and Rebecca on-screen. There is a time jump entering the next Criminal Minds: Evolution season, so does that mean it happens in the time we don’t see? Anything is possible, but we just have to wait for what transpires.

Related – When could Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 premiere?

What do you most want to see from Tara entering Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







